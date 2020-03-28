Pipili: Puri district administration has shifted Pipili weekly market to Indira Maidan (Padapadia) to ensure availability of more space for the people to maintain social distancing.

The decision announced in this context Friday also said that the move is a temporary one and has been taken in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The administration has decided that the market will run Mondays and Fridays every week until further notice.

Local tehsildar Sapan Kumar Nanda, Pipili IIC Gaurang Charan Prusti, NAC executive officer Neelakantha Behera along with others were present at Indira Maidan to ensure smooth functioning of the market this Friday after it started trade from the new venue.

According to the state government’s guidelines for social distancing, the distance between traders has been placed at 10 feet, while the customer’s standing places have been marked with white circles to ensure a minimum distance of six feet.

PNN