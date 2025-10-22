Berhampur: Police have detained another politician from Berhampur in connection with the murder of advocate Pitabas Panda. This comes after questioning two corporators who were earlier summoned in the case. While one of them has been released, the other remains in custody.

According to sources, police are said to have reached the final link in the case and may unravel the full mystery within a day or two. South Range Inspector General Niti Shekhar said the investigation is nearing completion and that Berhampur SP will soon brief the media on who killed Panda and why.

Meanwhile, suspense continues to surround the killing, which initially led police to explore angles related to land dealings, sand mining, and business rivalries. However, the focus shifted after investigators reportedly uncovered evidence of political enmity behind the murder.

Since then, police have been interrogating one political figure after another. It is believed that the two men who shot Panda dead were from the Digapahandi police limits and not from outside the state.

The killing is described as a meticulously planned operation, allegedly involving several individuals with long-standing political, business, and criminal backgrounds. Sources said the conspirators had been planning Panda’s elimination for the past two months.

On the night of Kumar Purnima, October 6, locally hired killers shot him from close range. An influential person now in police custody is believed to be the mastermind behind the crime.