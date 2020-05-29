Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a series of relaxations Friday. The relaxations would come into effect from June 1. She also claimed that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in West Bengal due to the massive influx of migrant workers. Mamata Banerjee announced religious places can open up from June 1 and allowed full attendance at public and private offices.

Banerjee, has been criticising the railways for the past few days. She has blamed the national transporter for ferrying a large number of migrant workers to the state. The West Bengal chief minister has said that it is being done without her consent. The railways is also not implementing social distance norms ferrying migrant workers. ut following the norms of social distancing.

“Is the railways running ‘Corona Express’ trains, instead of ‘Shramik Special’ trains?” she asked. She also wondered why more trains are not being run for the migrant workers returning from other states.

Agencies