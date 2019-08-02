Dhamanagar: The government had launched a plan to provide assistance to farmers to build cow and goat sheds under MGNREGS to promote dairy and poultry farming and goat rearing. But this plan has not been implemented in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district even after two years. A list of beneficiaries was sent to the district authorities, but the latter is sitting over it.

Under this plan, each farmer is entitled to a financial assistance to build pucca sheds for cattle, goats, poultry and other livestock. A notification to this effect was issued in 2017. Livestock farmers had applied for assistance through Palli Sabhas.

The district livestock department had got the applications verified through Veterinary Assistant Surgeons (VAS). During the house-to-house survey, people were told that livestock farmers having six cattle each are eligible to receive help. Later, they were told that all livestock farmers will get help.

The VAS of Dhusuri, Dr Jogamaya Singh, had identified 477 dairy farmers, 130 goat farmers and 89 poultry farmers and had submitted his report to the block administration.

The block administration sat over the report for a long time and political interference was alleged in the selection of beneficiaries.

Finally, 28 people were picked as beneficiaries, selected from each panchayat. The report was sent to the district authorities.

Two years have passed, but the block administration says the report has not been approved by the district administration. The plan is now facing uncertainty.

The plan had generated a lot of hope among livestock farmers in riparian pockets like Dhamnagar. The selected farmers have been waiting for financial assistance, but no decision has been taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, the farmers selected as beneficiaries warned of a protest if the district administration fails to take a call on the plan.

