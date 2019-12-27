Nur-Sultan: A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed Friday near Almaty in Kazakhstan, the airport of the country’s biggest city said. Officials at the airport said that there were survivors and emergency services were working at the site. The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation’s capital city.

However, officials failed to give the exact number of casualties and those injured. They said that rescuers were wading through rough terrain and braving inclement weather to bring out the survivors from the wreckage. The exact reason for the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said that due to engine failure during take-off the aircraft may have crashed. The airport meanwhile said that the plane lost altitude at around 7.22am (local time) in the morning.

Details to follow

Agencies