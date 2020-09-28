New Delhi: Mid-range smartphones, priced in the range of Rs 15,000-25,000, could emerge as the sweet spot during the upcoming festive season for online shoppers, according to e-commerce major ‘Amazon India’.

These findings have been provided by the ‘Great Indian Mobile’ survey. It said 38 per cent respondents said they are looking at buying a mid-range smartphone between Rs 15,000–25,000. So it looks like that people are willing to spend anything between that price range for the festive season.

About 27 per cent said they were looking for devices in the Rs 10,000-15,000 range. Another 26 per cent showed a preference for smartphones in the Rs 25,000 and above premium range. About nine per cent respondents said they would look at phones in the sub Rs 10,000 range.

Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands. More than 50 per cent respondents said they are looking to buy Samsung mobile phones. The next products that are in demand are those of by ‘OnePlus’ and ‘Xiaomi’, Amazon India said.

OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51 and Redmi Note 9 series devices top the popularity chart among the respondents. The survey – conducted earlier this month – included close to 60,000 respondents from tier 1, II and III cities and towns.

Electronics, including mobile phones, is among the categories that sees the biggest demand during the festive season.

As per a report by ‘RedSeer’, festive sales are expected to almost double this year and touch USD 7 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV). In the same corresponding period last year GMV was USD 3.8 billion.

According to a recent report by ‘Counterpoint Research’, online channels including Flipkart and Amazon accounted for 43 per cent share of the Indian smartphone sales in the June 2020 quarter as consumers preferred contact-less shopping experiences.