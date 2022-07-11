Koraput: Plans are afoot for expansion of coffee plantation in Koraput district with the district administration all set to take up cultivation on 523 hectare of land. The district administration has started preparations in earnest following a directive by the state government. The cultivation will be taken up jointly by Odisha Livelihood Mission, Coffee Development Trust, District Watershed Project, Mission Shakti and Coffee Board as part of livelihood initiative for tribals and women.

Meanwhile, all preparations have been completed for cultivation of the crop on 523 hectare of land. At the outset, two sapling nurseries have been established where coffee saplings are being prepared like Deoghati for plantation on the identified land. The saplings are being prepared with the involvement of women self-help groups and other women groups. The Coffee Development Trust has been entrusted with the task to deliver the saplings to the recipients in various areas.

A training programme was conducted on preparation of coffee saplings and nurseries inside the coffee board premises. Later, a special bed was laid at Ghatgumar to prepare 1.6 lakh coffee saplings. Special care is being taken to prevent the saplings from withering, said Susmita Samantaray, district officer of Odisha Livelihood Mission. The district administration is laying stress on proper publicity on the importance of coffee cultivation, preparation of coffee nurseries, preparations of saplings and their upkeep, identification of land for coffee cultivation. This will attract more and more people towards the cultivation, she said.