Bhubaneswar: In a major green initiative, the Odisha government has decided to make plantation compulsory along all newly constructed roads under Works department. The move aims to balance the state’s rapid infrastructure growth with a robust green cover. Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that every new road — including state highways, district roads, and other public routes — will have trees planted on both sides and along the dividers. To ensure proper implementation of the new initiative, one per cent of the total construction cost will be earmarked specifically for plantation and its maintenance.

According to official guidelines, the plantation drive will be part of the Green Corridor Development Programme, which seeks to enhance greenery, reduce pollution, and create a cooler, cleaner environment along major road networks. “This step will help absorb carbon dioxide, improve oxygen levels, and reduce both air and noise pollution. It will also prevent soil erosion and keep the surroundings cooler during summer,” officials stated. The move comes as a commitment to fight climate change and promote large-scale afforestation across the state.