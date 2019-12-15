Deogarh: In a bid to create awareness among denizens, Deogarh district administration Sunday carried out the fifth phase of cleanliness-cum-plantation drive here.

This initiative started with at least one member from each house in the district taking part in the plantation drive. This program was carried out across 33 areas of district under 70 panchayats. The campaign was monitored by 70 districts administration officials.

Apart from joining and monitoring the drive, these officials also encouraged the people to actively participate in the drive to make Deogarh clean and green.

The cleanliness-cum-plantation drive, which is being conducted under the direct supervision of Deogarh collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal, saw the participation of scores of people from social outfits, clubs, voluntary organisations and also government officials.

These activists joined the cleanliness campaign in their respective areas and cleaned temples, schools, clubs, ponds, anganwadi centres, health centres, roads, playgrounds, and market places.

