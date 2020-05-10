Jaipur: Plasma therapy started by Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College here to treat serious coronavirus patients has delivered ‘promising’ results. This information was given Sunday by a top doctor at the facility.

Results of plasma therapy

The therapy has been successful on three patients and two more are likely to be administered the same soon. The results are encouraging, Principal SMS Medical College Dr Sudhir Bhandari said Sunday.

Bhandari is heading the team which is performing COVID-19 plasma transfusion since last week at the hospital. He informed that three successful therapies have been conducted. The results are ‘promising’, he informed.

“So far, we have conducted three successful COVID plasma therapies. All patients are showing improvement in their clinical state, oxygen saturation and D-dimer levels,” Bhandari informed. “This has given a ray of hope,” he added.

A D-dimer test is a blood test that can be used to help rule out the presence of a serious blood clot.

Process of treatment

Plasma therapy is the transfusion of plasma (component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient. It is given to serious coronavirus patients harbouring an active infection.

The patients have been given dose of 200ml of plasma on two consecutive days, Bhandari said. He also informed that donors were people who had recovered three-four weeks back from their illness.

Testing of donors

Repeat testing is done on recovered patients and when found negative, they are found to be suitable donors. Antibody detection rapid test is also done on the patients. “After that, their plasma is obtained and infused into blood group of matched recipients suffering from coronavirus,” informed the doctor.

Bhandari said convalescent plasma or immune globulins is used as adjunct therapy to improve the survival rate of COVID-19 patients. This is the last resort when a patient’s continues to deteriorate in spite of treatment.

Successful finding

The doctor said several studies have shown a shorter hospital stay and lower mortality in patients treated with convalescent plasma. “The explanation for the efficacy of plasma therapy is yet to be ascertained fully. One reason can be the antibodies from convalescent plasma might suppress viremia (the presence of viruses in the blood). This happens by mopping up the inciting viral antigens,” stated Bhandari.

Bhandari said standard treatment protocols are being followed in addition to standard medical supportive treatment while treating the COVID-19 patients.

Used for treatment of other diseases

Convalescent plasma therapy has previously been used against viral illnesses such as rabies, Hepatitis B, polio, measles, influenza and Ebola. It was also used during the outbreaks of MERS and SARS-1. Bhandari said plasma therapy is a form of passive immunisation, unlike a vaccine, which produces active immunity.

PTI