Puri: As the preparations for the sacred Rath Yatra continue in full swing, the holy city has embarked on the second consecutive year of a comprehensive environmental management initiative to make the spiritual celebration clean and plastic-free. Spearheaded by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and Anandana Coca-Cola India Foundation (ACCIF), in coordination with Puri Municipality, district administration, and Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP), the campaign reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global call on World Environment Day 2025 to combat plastic pollution.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reiterated a strong commitment to the PM’s vision by advocating for eco-friendly alternatives and robust waste management. State government is engaging the local populace through awareness campaigns and community-driven actions to ensure a cleaner and greener Odisha. In a recent meeting with Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Forest, Environment, and Climate Change additional chief secretary Satyabrata Sahu, and representatives from ACCIF discussed ongoing efforts to reduce plastic usage during the festival. Sahu praised the continued dedication of HCCB and its partners, particularly their volunteer-driven efforts in collecting used PET bottles and promoting responsible environmental practices. The initiative builds on the success of Rath Yatra 2024, during which over 850,000 PET bottles—more than 17,000 kg—were collected with the help of trained ‘Safai Sathis’. This year’s objective remains to increase environmental awareness, encourage responsible PET waste collection, and foster civic responsibility, especially among the youth, in alignment with the national ‘Jan Andolan’ for environmental protection.

Key components of the 2025 campaign include a 10-day volunteer training programme from June 26 to July 5, setup of PET collection points at major locations, pa preliminary beach-cleaning drive, and installation of 200 dustbins across the City. Additional efforts include help desks, street plays, and a ceremonial pledge event to deepen community engagement. With strong cooperation between local authorities, temple administration, and civil society, Rath Yatra 2025 aims not only to be a spiritually significant event but also a model for sustainable and plastic-free mass gatherings.

