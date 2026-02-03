Social media has become an integral part of everyday life. However, the growing race to go viral across platforms has raised serious concerns about its impact on people’s psychology. In the pursuit of online fame, some individuals engage in acts that are not only irresponsible but can also prove fatal.

The obsession with creating reels and short videos has reached alarming levels, with people increasingly risking their lives by performing dangerous stunts. Some videos show individuals hanging from tall buildings, while others feature stunts carried out in front of moving vehicles. One such shocking incident recently surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Pure stupidity in the name of content 💀☠️ pic.twitter.com/bkLddxcG7X — @ñkür🔭 (@ankurtweetsyo) February 2, 2026

In the video, a young man is seen lying on a railway track while one of his friends can be heard giving him instructions. As a speeding train approaches, the man lies flat on the track and allows the train to pass over him. After the train moves on, he jumps up in celebration, as if he has achieved something extraordinary.

The entire incident was recorded by his friend on a mobile phone, reportedly to post the clip on social media in the hope of gaining likes and views.

The video drew sharp reactions from netizens, many of whom criticised and mocked the reckless act. One user commented, “Such people should be sent to jail to teach others a lesson.” Another wrote, “This has become common these days. People are risking their lives for a little fame.”

Several users also questioned the broader trend, saying that reel culture is hurting society. One comment read, “Poor and dangerous content is overshadowing meaningful and positive things.” Many warned that such videos send the wrong message and could mislead young people.