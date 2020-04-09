Cuttack: In the wake of the death of a 14-month-old child due to coronavirus in Gujarat, health experts have opined that Odisha government should make special arrangements at COVID hospitals to treat children who would be infected with the deadly virus.

Many child healthcare experts have put emphasis on reservation of certain beds at COVID hospitals for the treatment of children infected with the virus.

“The state government is yet to make any special facility for children who might get infected with coronavirus. The neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) have some special features in comparison to the ICUs meant for adult patients. The ventilators, oxygen masks and other equipment meant for adult patients cannot be used for kids,” said a child healthcare expert.