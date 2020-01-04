Bhubaneswar: A petition has been filed with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation to the kin of a woman and her minor daughter who were electrocuted in Makhapadar village under Sinapali police limits of Nuapada district January 1, 2020.

Sujit Sahu, a rights activist has urged the commission to direct the state to provide a job for the deceased’s kin. Sahu approached the NHRC on the basis of a report appeared in Orissa POST January 2, 2020.

According to the report, Tarulata Chandi, 45, along with her nine-year-old daughter Dushila Chandi, had gone to a tube-well near their residence to water their under-construction house built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) when an 11-KV live wire snapped and fell on them. The wire fell on the minor girl who was electrocuted. Tarulata died while trying to save her daughter.

The death of the duo had caused wide-spread resentment among locals who did not let the police seize the bodies and demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. The Sinapali police were forced to deploy forces in order to bring the situation under control.