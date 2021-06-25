Patna: A local court in Muzaffarpur town of Bihar has dismissed the revision suit filed against eight Bollywood personalities on charges of conspiracy to kill actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor allegedly died by suicide last year. The Bollywood personalities named in the suit are superstar Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijayan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Last year, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court had turned down the petition filed by local lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha. In the petition he accused Salman, Ekta, Bhansali and Johar, among others, of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar had dismissed the petition stating the matter was outside the court’s jurisdiction.

After this, Ojha filed a revision suit in the district and sessions court. However, the order letter regarding the dismissal of the revision suit could not be issued. The reason for the rejection will be known once the order is issued.

Also read: This is what Rhea Chakraborty will do, if Sushant Singh Rajput is back in her life

Ekta’s advocate Priya Ranjan had said Thursday the revision suit filed regarding the death of Sushant has been dismissed. “The complaint was lodged on the basis of baseless allegations. We are satisfied with the court’s decision. The incident is outside the jurisdiction of Muzaffarpur,” Ranjan was quoted as saying by ‘hindustantimes.com’.

Ojha has now said he will now move the Bihar High Court. He said that he will do so because reason for the rejection has not been given. He will file an appeal to the high court along with the copy of the order.

The 34-year-old Sushant was found dead June 14 in his south Bandra flat in Mumbai last year. Sushant’s father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with the Patna police against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik, June 25 for allegedly having a role in his death. The case was later transferred to CBI. Two other agencies — the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) — are also investigating different aspects pertaining to the case.

A year has gone by, but the CBI is yet to conclude whether he died by suicide or there was foul play in his death.