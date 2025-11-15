Uttar Pradesh: A 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr confronted a senior police officer after alleging that local police failed to act in her gang-rape case. A video widely shared on social media shows the girl pushing through police barricades to stop the car of DIG, Thursday.

A video of the dramatic encounter went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Reports indicate that both male and female officers at the police station initially prevented the survivor from meeting the DIG. Undeterred, she managed to slip past them and directly approached the senior officer to demand justice.

A gang-rape survivor in #UttarPradesh’s #Bulandshahr defied attempts by police to stop her and personally met the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, urging strict action against her rapists. pic.twitter.com/MnWoFqOEdX — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 14, 2025

The girl told the DIG she was gang-raped by six men. While four accused have been arrested, two remain at large and have allegedly been threatening her family. Reports added that the girl claimed the local police had ignored her repeated complaints.

After hearing her ordeal, DIG ordered an inquiry and directed the arrest of the remaining suspects.

The DIG assured her that they were making efforts to apprehend all absconding accused and would soon bring them to justice. Authorities have reportedly intensified the search for the fugitives.