New Delhi: More and more skeletons are tumbling out of Rhea Chakraborty’s closet. Rhea Chakraborty was the girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, whose mysterious death is being investigated, was a director in two companies with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

This clearly shows the convergence of business interests between Sushant and his girlfriend and her bother. Some allegations have been made by Sushant’s family members regarding the role of Rhea in Sushant’s life. They have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Rhea and others. Their allegations may well find resonance in the business dealings between the two actors who were in a relationship.

Investigators will now start examining the size, scope and magnitude of the business dealings. They will also try to find out whether the relationship led to the deceased actor’s financial ruin.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family knew that Sushant’s life was in danger

Altogether, Sushant was a director in three companies. The third registered in Gurgaon did not involve Rhea and her brother. The three companies were set up fairly recently in the period between 2018 and 2020.

Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited was set up on September 12, 2019 as per ROC records. The firm had three directors – Sushant, Rhea Indrajit Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Its authorised share capital is Rs 100,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 100,000.

The company is involved in other computer related activities (for example maintenance of websites of other firms/ creation of multimedia presentations for other firms). Interestingly, intended or not, this company’s name has Rhea in it. Look at the word ‘Rhea’lityx and you will see the similarity.

‘Front India For World Foundation’ was incorporated very recently January 6, 2020. It is involved in social work activities. Its authorized share capital is Rs 100,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 100,000. The firm had two directors, Rhea’s brother, Showik and Sushant. The registered address is the same as for ‘Vividrage Rhealityx’.

The third company where Sushant Singh was a director was based in Gurugram. It did not have Rhea or her brother on the board. ‘Innsaei Ventures Private Limited’ is a private limited company incorporated April 26, 2018. The other directors were Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra. It is involved in other service activities.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor’s alleged suicide June 14. Sushant’s father has levelled various allegations against Rhea. These include taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media. Sushant’s family has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.