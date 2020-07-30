Mumbai: In the case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the entire view of the case has changed only after an FIR was launched by the late actor’s father KK Singh.

Sushant’s father’s lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh has also made several revelations on the matter. Singh said that in February 2020, Sushant’s family thought that the actor’s life was in danger.

Singh while talking to a TV channel said that Sushant’s father had earlier told the Bandra Police February 25 that Sushant was not with good people and his life was in danger. Simultaneously, he also claimed that after Sushant’s death, when the family asked the police to investigate about who was controlling Sushant’s mind, who was taking care of his medical treatment, they were still checking with different angles

Singh also said that initially Patna Police was also hesitating to register an FIR, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and then an FIR was registered.

Notably, Sushant’s family has not yet demanded a CBI inquiry.

Singh said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Notably, Sushant’s father has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna.

