Mumbai: A month and a half has passed since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against his son’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, 25 July.

After this, everyone’s is now firmly focused on Rhea.

Meanwhile, Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who has always been involved in controversies for his statements and comments, has said something about Rhea on social media which is going viral.

KRK, through his official Twitter account, questioned how Rhea could afford a top lawyer like Satish Maneshinde when her earnings from the few films would not allow her to do so.

KKR wrote, “Gold digger #RheaChakraborty hired one of the top lawyer in the country Mr. Satish Maneshinde, who does charge millions of rupees per hearing. While she has hardly earned ₹1Cr from her all 3-4 films till date. So from where, she has got so much money?”

In another tweet he wrote, “People please note, actress #RheaChakraborthy has hired Salman’s lawyer Mr. Satish Maneshinde to fight her case. Superb! Zabardast! Kaya Chaalain Chali Jaa Rahi Hain. #SushantSingRajput”

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant, had reportedly informed Bihar Police that the late actor was quite unhappy because Rhea harassed him.

Ankita made her claim while she was visiting Sushant’s family in Patna, a report in news18.com stated. According to the website, Ankita told the police that through a chat around the time of release of her Hindi cinema debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019, Sushant mentioned being ‘harassed’ by his then current girlfriend Rhea.

A report in dnaindia.com corroborated the news saying a source had informed the website that, according to Ankita, Sushant had told her that he is ‘quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him’.

Amid this, Wednesday, Ankita took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads “Truth Wins”, on her account.

