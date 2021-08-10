Bhubaneswar: The admission process for Plus II courses will commence from August 12. This year, the numbers of seats for admission have been increased by 54,900, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed Tuesday. This has been done keeping in mind the high pass percentage in HSC Examinations-2021.

The students have been asked to apply for admission through the Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal which will be functional from August 12.

As per information available from the S&M department, a total of 38,000 seats have been increased in the Arts stream while for commerce the figure stands at 3,900. Educational institutions had earlier asked for an increase of 25,000 seats in the Science stream. However, permission has been granted for an increase in 13,000 seats.

Dash also said that admission fees will remain the same as it was last year. “Keeping the pandemic situation in view, admission fees and self-finance course fees have also not been hiked,” informed Dash.

PNN