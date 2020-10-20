Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Tuesday announced the dates of the pending Plus-II examinations of optional papers. The examinations had been suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The examination will start from November 5, 2020 and will continue till November 7, 2020.

The examinations of various Plus-II subjects under Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be held at 56 examination centres across the state. The students can also appear for the examinations at district nodal colleges.

The CHSE authorities will conduct the examination with strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines.

Sources said, as many as 3.5 lakh students had appeared the Plus-II examination in 2020. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 3 to March 28. However, the authorities stopped the exams March 23 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results were declared in August and September month. In case of Science students who had appeared in more than three papers, the marks in the best three subjects were considered. For Arts and Commerce stream students, the best marks of two out of three subjects were considered and accordingly that was taken as the average mark for all the papers.

