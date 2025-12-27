New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi trained his guns at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the VB-G RAM G Act, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “single-handedly” carried out a devastating attack on states and the poor, “much like demonetisation”.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Congress would would resist the government’s action and expressed confidence that the entire opposition would be aligned with it.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, “The prime minister single-handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter.”

“We are going to resist it. I am confident that the entire opposition will be aligned with us,” he said, referring to the Congress’ ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ that it plans to launch nationwide on January 5.

Claiming that the UPA-era MGNREGA was not just a work programme, rather a development framework appreciated around the world, Gandhi claimed that its repeal was an attack on rights-based approach and on the country’s federal structure.

“It is a devastating attack on states and the poor people, carried out by the prime minister single-handedly, much like demonetisation. The PM single-handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter,” he said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA, was passed in Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament amid vociferous protests by the opposition. The new act has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

PTI