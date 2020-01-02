Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Young Scientist Laboratories to enable focused research in advanced technologies.

Open for applicants below 35 years, these labs have been created to empower youth to achieve self-reliance in advanced niche technologies for the country, the DRDO said.

“This step lays down the foundation for research and development of futuristic technologies. Selected young scientists of DRDO have been given this opportunity to work in identified research areas,” it said in a statement.

According to the Defence Ministry’s research and development wing, the inspiration to create Young Scientist Laboratories came from an address Modi delivered August 24, 2014, during a DRDO award function.

