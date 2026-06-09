Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi infuses “speed and scale” to government schemes to enhance benefits for people.

Addressing a press conference here to mark 12 years of the Modi government, Meghwal said implementation of schemes under the leadership of the PM has gained momentum.

“Schemes existed before 2014, but after Modi assumed charge that year, he infused speed and scale to those,” the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, said.

Such thinking and approach make Modi unique from other leaders, Meghwal said.

The Union minister said another factor behind Modi’s success was the proper use of technology in schemes and programmes.

He said that prior to 2014, the housing scheme for the poor was implemented in the name of Indira Awas Yojana. People were getting housing units, but it was grossly inadequate, Meghwal claimed.

“When Modi came to power, he named the scheme PM Awas Yojana. He added speed and scale to the scheme. The target was enhanced. While people in one gram panchayat were getting three-four houses under IAY, Modi increased it to 300-400,” he asserted.

During the period of 12 years from 2014, colonial laws have been reformed, making them more modern, transparent, and people-centric, he said.

“Initiatives like e-courts have made the justice system more effective, accessible, and time-bound, providing significant convenience to ordinary citizens,” said Meghwal.

There has also been “remarkable development” in rail, road, port, airport and other sectors of communication, he added.