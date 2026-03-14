Bhubaneswar: More than 34.24 lakh farmers in Odisha received Rs 2,000 each, totaling Rs 684 crore, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released over Rs 19,000 crore for 9.32 crore farmers across the country under the 22nd instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme at an event in Assam’s Guwahati Friday. Addressing farmers at the state-level event at OUAT here, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that PM-Kisan scheme helps farmers purchase seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. “Although the Rs 2,000 installment (Rs 6,000 per year in three installments) may seem small for some people, for a small farmer, it is a great recognition of their hard work. Today is being celebrated across the country and the state as PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas,” he said, adding that awareness is also being created about the eligibility criteria required to be included in the scheme.

“In Odisha, more than 34.24 lakh eligible farmers are receiving Rs 2,000 each under the 22nd installment, totaling Rs 684 crore, released today by the PM,” he said. The CM urged all farmers in the state to complete the mandatory requirements for the scheme, such as e-KYC, land record details, Aadhaar-bank account linking, and name correction according to Aadhaar, so that they can receive all benefits of the scheme. He further said that along with PM-Kisan, the state government is also implementing the CM-Kisan scheme under which eligible farmers are being provided Rs 4,000 in two instalments. “More than six lakh new beneficiaries have been added to the scheme.

So far, under the CM-Kisan scheme, over Rs 2,991 crore has been provided to 51.54 lakh beneficiaries, including 3,236 farmers from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and 31,695 urban farmers,” Majhi said. The CM also stated that children of CM-Kisan beneficiaries are being provided scholarships to pursue professional and technical courses in government and private institutions within and outside the state. As a result, students from beneficiary families are benefiting greatly.