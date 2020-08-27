Sambalpur: A report in Orissa POST on successful use of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in harvesting stream water for irrigation in Jujumura block of this district was tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday in his Mann Ki Baat Tweeter account.

The Prime Minister, posting the photograph of the published story in his Tweeter account’ mentioned that conservation of stream water for use in irrigation of farmland in Jujumura block is a successful example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Notably, the project was set up at Kuturlatia stream about 40-km from Kayakud village under Jujumura block in 2020-21 financial year.

The block administration has constructed a diversion wall, a concrete drain and a canal to canalise the flowing water of the stream into the tank. The stored water is now being used to irrigate over 50 hectares of farmland.

Over the years, MGNREGA has become the main force driving water conservation efforts across rural India. Nearly 60 per cent of the resources under MGNREGA are spent on national rural mission work which focuses on ensuring higher income to farmers by improving both the areas under cultivation and yield of crops.

The project has also helped the block administration in providing livelihood to jobless migrant returnees in the area.

