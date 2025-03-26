New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Sepak Takraw contingent for their phenomenal performance at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025, held at Patliputra Stadium in Patna, Bihar.

He also lauded the Men’s Regu team for scripting history with India’s first-ever gold in the event. The women’s team also made the nation proud, securing a bronze in the category.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to our contingent for displaying phenomenal sporting excellence at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025! The contingent brings home 7 medals. The Men’s Regu team created history by bringing home India’s first gold.”

“This spectacular performance indicates a promising future for India in the global Sepak Takraw arena,” he added.

Congratulations to our contingent for displaying phenomenal sporting excellence at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025! The contingent brings home 7 medals. The Men’s Regu team created history by bringing home India's first Gold. This spectacular performance indicates a promising… pic.twitter.com/ieBItLT14w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2025

In the Doubles category, the Indian women’s team secured the silver medal after a closely contested final against Myanmar, which claimed the gold. The bronze medal was jointly awarded to Japan and Iran. Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team earned a bronze medal, shared with Malaysia, in the doubles event.

In the Quad event, both the men’s and women’s teams finished in third place, claiming the bronze medal. In the mixed quad event, the women’s team secured the silver medal, while the men’s team finished in third place to take the bronze.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning seven medals at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025. A special mention to our men’s team for winning the first-ever gold medal at this event. Your hard work and dedication will serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation. Wishing you all greater success in the future,” Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X.

Congratulations to our contingent for displaying phenomenal sporting excellence at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025! The contingent brings home 7 medals. The Men’s Regu team created history by bringing home India's first Gold. This spectacular performance indicates a promising… pic.twitter.com/ieBItLT14w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2025

The country’s other politicians and celebrities joined the Prime Minister and Sports Minister in hailing the contingent for its superb performance.

India’s Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, also congratulated the sepak takraw contingent for its fine performance. “Congratulations to the Indian contingent for winning seven medals at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025! Fascinating to see Indian champions consistently win medals in sports events across the world. Wins like these evoke interest & inspire our youth and budding champions to participate in sports they are not very familiar with. The seven-medal haul includes the historic first Gold medal by the Indian Men’s Regu team,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.