New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday congratulated para badminton player Pramod Bhagat after he won the gold medal in the men’s singles (SL3) event at the Tokyo Paralympics Saturday.

Bhagat beat Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the final. It was India’s fourth gold medal at the ongoing Games, and the second Saturday. Similarly, Manoj Sarkar joined him on the podium, after he beat Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara to take home the bronze medal.

Taking to his twitter handle, the PM wrote, “Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions,” PM Modi tweeted. “He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton.”

“Overjoyed by @manojsarkar07’s wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton,” PM Modi wrote in another tweet.

“So amazing and satisfying moment for all of us. Congratulations,” star boxer MC Mary Kom tweeted, sharing a video of Bhagat’s winning moment.