New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday held a telephonic conversation with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rehman, congratulating him on his party’s triumph in the Bangladesh elections. PM Modi also expressed India’s support for Rehman’s endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of people of Bangladesh.

“Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The conversation between PM Modi and Tarique Rehman comes after the BNP-led alliance claimed a decisive victory in the elections, securing 210 seats and comfortably surpassing the majority threshold thus paving the way for the formation of a new government.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended warm wishes to Tarique Rahman for leading his party to a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections.

“I convey my warm congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership,” he posted on X after the election results were announced in Dhaka.

“India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals,” Prime Minister Modi added.

আমি বাংলাদেশে অনুষ্ঠিত সংসদীয় নির্বাচনে বিএনপিকে নির্ণায়ক বিজয়ের অভিমুখে নেতৃত্ব দেওয়ার জন্য জনাব তারেক রহমানকে আন্তরিক অভিনন্দন জানাই। এই ফলাফল আপনার নেতৃত্বের প্রতি বাংলাদেশের জনগণের আস্থার প্রতিফলন। ভারত একটি গণতান্ত্রিক, প্রগতিশীল ও অন্তর্ভুক্তিমূলক বাংলাদেশের পক্ষে তার… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2026

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as the Bangladesh Prime Minister Saturday marking the return of a male PM to Bangladesh after nearly 35 years. While BNP was heading to a landslide victory, the radical Jamaat-e-Islami was likely to settle at a distant second position.

Tarique Rehman assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, last December. Tarique is also the son of former President Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP.