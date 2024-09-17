Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday visited Sabar Sahi slum in Gadakana in Bhubaneswar and inaugurated the houses of beneficiaries of PMAY-Urban.

Accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Modi spent around 30 minutes with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban and interacted with them.

The residents of the slum greeted him traditionally by offering an ‘anga bastra’ (cloth) and applying sandalwood paste on his forehead.

People, in large numbers, gathered on both sides of roads from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to Gadakana to greet Modi.

A PMAY beneficiary’s daughter-in-law served Odia sweet dish ‘Kheer’ to Modi on his 74th birthday, when the prime minister inaugurated their house.

He participated in the ‘Griha Prabesh’ function of the beneficiary’s family.