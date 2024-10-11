New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos.

During the meeting, PM Modi extended his condolences on the loss of lives due to Hurricane Milton in the US and also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in regional matters.

The meeting highlighted the strong diplomatic relationship between India and the US, reaffirming their commitment to working together on global and regional challenges.

Earlier, Thursday, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan and New Zealand on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos.

PM Modi congratulated the newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on his new responsibility and wished him success in leading Japan to greater heights. He also underscored that India will continue to accord the highest priority to its ties with Japan, a trusted friend and strategic partner.

The Prime Minister also met New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon which was the first meeting between the two leaders. PM Modi welcomed New Zealand’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance and also extended an invitation to Luxon to visit India on mutually convenient dates, which he accepted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday during the ASEAN summit, said that the 21st century is the “Asian century” of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

“I believe that the 21st century is the Asian century of India and ASEAN countries. Today, when there is a situation of conflict and tension in many parts of the world, the friendship, coordination, dialogue and cooperation between India and ASEAN remains very important,” he remarked.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi announced a 10-point plan to strengthen connectivity and resilience based on Laos’ theme as the 2024 ASEAN Chair and in celebration of 10 years of the ‘Act East’ policy.

The 10-point plan to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership includes enhancing physical, digital, cultural and spiritual connectivity towards achieving cyber, disaster, supply chain, health and climate resilience.