Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and is likely to address a gathering near Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar Friday, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said Tuesday.

PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar around 4.15 pm November 29. He would be accorded a warm welcome, following which he may address a gathering near the airport, he said.

Samal said the Prime Minister will hold a road show from Airport Square to the Governor House Square.

The Prime Minister is coming to Odisha on a three-day visit to attend the all-India conference of Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police here.

The event, which will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, will be held in Bhubaneswar on November 29, 30 and December 1.

During his stay in the city, Modi will attend a meeting of party MPs, MLAs and office bearers at the Bhubaneswar party office, Samal said.

“After spending two hours at the party’s state headquarters, Modi will take part in the DGP-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar,” Samal said.

PTI