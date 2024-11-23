New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ programme Sunday (November 24) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, an official said Saturday.

PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion. The Prime Minister is expected to take part in the event at around 5.30pm Sunday evening.

‘Odisha Parba’ is a flagship event organised by Odia Samaj, a trust in Delhi.

Through the programme, the Odia Samaj has been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia heritage, a statement read.

“Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba is being organised from 22nd to 24th November. It will showcase the rich heritage of Odisha displaying colourful cultural forms and will exhibit the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the state. A National Seminar or Conclave led by prominent experts and distinguished professionals across various domains will also be conducted,” the statement said.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu Saturday graced the Odisha Parba 2024 in the national capital.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu said that Odisha Parba has played an important role in making people aware of the rich heritage of Odisha’s art, literature, dance, music and cuisine. She appreciated all stakeholders for organising this event for a decade in Delhi.

“The President said that the Kalinga War turned ‘Chandashoka’ into ‘Dharmashoka’. This war teaches us that peace is important for progress. Some parts of today’s world are facing conflicts. The Kalinga war chapter of Odisha’s history can show the path of peace to the world,” a statement read.

President Murmu said that the most important aspect of Odisha’s culture is tolerance. She urged people to live with affection and harmony and work to the best of their ability for India and Odisha.

