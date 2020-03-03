New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to panic and ‘work together’ on a day six new suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

“There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,” Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted a poster highlighting basic hygiene like washing hands frequently and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus.

A control room number is also provided in the tweet.

He also had an ‘extensive review’ regarding the preparedness on the COVID-19. “Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” tweeted Modi.

Earlier in the day, health concern was discussed between Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting in Parliament.

Tuesday, six fresh cases of suspected Coronavirus with high viral load was detected in Agra besides one in Lucknow. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, there is at least one case in Delhi, one in Telangana and one in Jaipur, where a traveller from Italy showed signs.

The Agra cases were detected during sample testing. Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network, informed the government.

The Ministry in a statement said: “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana.”

IANS