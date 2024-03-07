Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday arrived in Srinagar to unveil a slew of development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting, officials said.

This is Modi’s first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The prime minister landed at the Srinagar airport and then flew to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15, they said.

At the Badamibagh Cantonment, Modi would lay a wreath at the War Memorial and pay tributes to the fallen soldiers. He would then drive to Bakshi Stadium via Gupkar and Zero Bridge in a cavalcade to participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme, officials said.

The security apparatus has secured the road from Badamibagh Cantonment to Bakshi Stadium. Tricolours, BJP flags and hoardings welcoming Modi have been put up along the route that will be taken by Modi.

Stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free visit, they said.

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the routes to be taken by Modi in Srinagar while barricades have been set up at several places, they said.

Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for surveillance while foot patrolling by the security forces has been intensified in a two-kilometre radius around the venue, officials said.

Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum River and Dal Lake to prevent the use of the water bodies for any subversive activities, they said.

The prime minister will inaugurate initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in the Union Territory.

Modi will launch nationwide projects related to the tourism sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes, including a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar.

He will also launch the ‘Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice Tourist Destination Poll’ and the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora’ campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

Modi will distribute appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and also interact with the beneficiaries of various central schemes, including women achievers, farmers and entrepreneurs, an official statement said.

