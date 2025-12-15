New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-country tour starting Monday, which will include Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman.

PM Modi will arrive in Jordan Monday at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. During the two-day visit to the Hashemite Kingdom, Prime Minister Modi will meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

This visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability.

In the second leg of the visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister Modi will pay a State Visit to Ethiopia from December 16. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the African nation.

“He will be holding wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of India–Ethiopia bilateral ties. As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, Prime Minister Modi will visit Oman from December 17-18.

India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the State visit of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023. This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA stated.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit to Oman.

IANS