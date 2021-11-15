New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Light Combat Helicopters, indigenously designed drones, advanced electronic warfare suits and other military equipment to armed forces in Jhansi November 19.

The prime minister will also unveil the first project that starts at Jhansi in the UP defence corridor. A unit for manufacturing of Bharat Dynamics Ltd for developing propulsion system for anti guided missiles worth Rs 400 will be set up over there.

Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) would be handed over to the Air Force, drones to the Army and advanced electronic warfare suits to the Navy. The Defence Acquisition Council had approved 40 such helicopters to be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

LCH is a new addition to HAL’s helicopter division. This twin-engine helicopter is a dedicated combat helicopter of 5-8 tonne class.

LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles and is designed to carry out roles such as destruction of enemy air defence, counter insurgency, search and rescue, anti-tank, Counter Surface Force Operations etc. LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 m (16,400 ft) with considerable load of weapons & fuel.

Initiatives include setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools, launch of NCC Border and Coastal Scheme, NCC Alumni Association and national programme of Simulation Training for NCC cadets would also be carried out over there.

Digital kiosk at National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes and National War Memorial mobile app will also be launched, the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry said that they are formally dedicating a number of schemes to the nation in a celebration titled ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ being organised from November 17-19, 2021 in Jhansi.

IANS