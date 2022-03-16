New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday urged children in the 12-14 age group to get vaccinated and all those above 60 years to take the “precautionary” jabs.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines & all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated.”

Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

He said that India’s vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science driven. “We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic,” said PM in another tweet.

In January 2021, the vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers was launched. The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against Covid get proper protection at the earliest, he added.

Prime Minister Modi noted that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against Covid-19 stronger.

“Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all Covid related precautions,” he added.

Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all COVID related precautions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Talking about elderly people, PM said that in March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18. It should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it.

On India’s total vaccination, he said that India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against Covid.

Another tweet of his said: “Over the last year, India’s vaccination drive has been people powered. Unlike other nations where we are witnessing a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people here have not only taken their doses but also urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is heartening to see”.

Appreciating states’ efforts in vaccination drive, the PM said that several states, especially the hill states and those where tourism is important, have achieved near total vaccination coverage and several big states have also done well.

Talking about Vaccine Maitri programme, Prime Minister Modi stated: “In line with India’s ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India’s vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger”.