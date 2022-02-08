New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Tuesday the loss of lives of Army personnel in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. He said ‘we will never forget their exemplary service to our nation’. The bodies of seven Army personnel were found Tuesday in a high-altitude region in Arunachal Pradesh. Their bodies were discovered, two days since they went missing after their patrol in the border area was struck by an avalanche, officials said.

“Saddened by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh,” Modi tweeted. “We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. Condolences to the bereaved families,” he added.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also expressed anguish at the death of seven Army personnel. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche while on a patrol at a high altitude area in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” the Vice-President’s Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu. “Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered,” Naidu added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief over the death of seven Army personnel. “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of our seven brave jawans in the line of duty in the snowstorm in Arunachal Pradesh. Our jawans are selflessly striving for our safety & security. My salute to the jawans. My deep condolences to their family & colleagues,” Banerjee tweeted.