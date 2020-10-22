Bant/Bhadrak: Even as the government stresses timely completion of housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(PMAY), the administration has failed to achieve the target in Bant block of Bhadrak. Taking a serious note of the issue, the district administration has served show cause notices on 22 officials in the block, a report said.

The report said that following a directive from the Panchayatirahj and drinking water supply department, the authorities had been asked to ensure cent percent target by September end in the housing units sanctioned under PMAY in 2019-20 (additional) and 2020-21 fiscal.

Reviewing the progress of the housing scheme, the district administration came to know that Badabarchikayan, Mohantypada, BTpur, Niloka, Adia, Chhayalisingh, Padhanpada, Odanga, Purusandha, Kadabaranga, Sendhatira and Basantia panchayats have failed to achieve cent percent target in the scheme. Officials involved in the execution of the housing scheme have been held responsible.

In both the fiscal years, the work of 117 PMAY units in Badabarchikayan and Mohantypada has not been done while the number of incomplete units in BTPur is 73.

Besides, work of 60 units in Niloka, 51 in Adia, 48 in Chhayalissingh, 31 in Padhanpada, 43 in Odanga, 39 in Purusandha, 38 in Kadabaranga, 37 in Ganijanaga, 34 in Sendhatira and 30 in Basantia panchayats remains incomplete.

The office of the PD has issued show cause notices to 22 officials including 11 panchayat executive officers, five gram rozgar sevaks, a junior engineer, an assistant engineer, a gram panchayat technical assistant, a PA, a WEO and an FEO.

Besides, their salaries for current month were held for. However, these officials have expressed their displeasure over held up salaries.

BDO Rebeka Bilung said the district administration has taken such a step against the officials as the PMAY has failed to achieve the target in the above-said panchayats.

