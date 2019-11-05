Tihidi: The district administration launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Narendrapur under Tihidi block in Bhadrak.

The investigation was initiated after it was alleged that a girl was granted a housing unit by projecting her as a widow.

When contacted, assistant project director Rajendra Panda said the girl’s name was included in the list of PMAY beneficiaries by showing her as a widow.

Her family is eligible to get a housing unit while the girl is a major, he added. However, due to a faulty computer entry, she was mistakenly named as a widow.

