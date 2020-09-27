Dhenkanal: A poacher was arrested from Kamakshyanagar western forest range in Dhenkanal district while trying to kill wildlife on wee hours of Sunday, Muktapashi forest officials said.

Four country-made guns, sharp weapons, five trap nets and several other tools used for hunting were seized from the arrested poacher, forest officials informed.

The arrested hunter has been identified as Somnath Sahu from Jautukapashi village under Parjang police station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, forest ranger Chandrasekhar Behera from Muktapashi forest section and his team caught Sahu while his accomplices managed to flee from the spot.

According to forest officials, Sahu with other poachers had entered into Kamakshyanagar western forest range two days back. They were attempting to kill wild animals.

Further investigation is underway as forest department officials suspects involvement of a bigger poaching racket. Link of the poachers’ gang with outside states, if any, is being verified, an official said.

Meanwhile, Kamakshyanagar eastern ranger Satyanarayan Sahu also arrested Ishwar Sahu from Koi village after he was caught red-handed while illegally felling trees in Ranjagarh reserve forest for building his house.

A case has been registered against Somnath and Ishwar under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, forest officials said.

