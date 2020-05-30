Telkoi: A poacher died after coming in contact with the same livewire he had laid out to poach wild boars in Gotamuhin reserve forest near Deuladiha Jenadar village under Telkoi forest range in Keonjhar district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Karttik Kishan (47).

Kishan was laying out live electric wire in the jungle to hunt wild boars. But, he accidentally came in contact with the wire and collapsed on the ground.

After coming to know from others, his family members rescued him in a critical condition and first rushed him to Telkoi government hospital and from there to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated further. There he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

In this part of the district, it has been a common practice among poachers to lay traps or live electric wire to hunt wild boars. Similarly, many incidents of poachers coming in contact with the livewire and losing their lives occurred in past.

PNN