Mahakalpada: Forest department officials Tuesday seized about 10kg of venison and arrested a poacher from Kansaridiha Reserve Forest under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district. Two other poachers, however, managed to give the officials a slip. The arrested person has been identified as Sunil Paramanik.

The officials had received a tip-off on the poachers’ movements near the Kansaridiha Reserve Forest area a few days back. They were keeping a close watch on the poachers’ whereabouts and Tuesday managed to nab one of them.

“A bag with approximately 10kg of spotted deer meat was seized from the possession of the accused and was seized. The venison will be sent to the State Forensic Laboratory for examination soon,” one of the officials said.

The accused poacher has been forwarded to the court and the case (110/2020) has been registered. Two sharp weapons and ropes were also seized from the poacher’s possession.

PNN