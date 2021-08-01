New Delhi: Aiming to offer top-notch devices for the users in the super-crowded mid-premium price segment in India, smartphone brand POCO has unveiled another device — POCO F3 GT — that features the latest 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset for top-end performance.

The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB — for Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively, in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours.

According to Counterpoint Research, POCO helped Xiaomi gain 28 per cent shipment share in the April-June quarter in India.

We used the 8GB+128GB variant in Gunmetal Silver colour for a few days and here’s how it performed.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The display has thin bezels, which makes the device look more beautiful. You will find Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection at the front and back.

The glass back gives it a premium look and feel. There’s a hole on the top for the selfie camera on the front.

We found that the frame of the phone is made out of metal and has different design elements. It roughly weighs around 205 grams.

The smartphone has a strong grip and users can hold the perfectly with one hand.

While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues as it comes with the right level of brightness. Also, we noticed that the colour reproduction remains intact even when you are viewing the screen from different angles.

POCO F3 GT offers a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie camera.

We found that the images clicked from the rear and front camera were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.

POCO F3 GT comes integrated with a flagship MediaTek chipset and features a 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset, thereby delivering a new era of incredible mobile experience on the back of superior performance and effective power consumption.

Featuring one of the fastest CPUs on a smartphone, it runs on one ultra-core with a Cortex-A78 core at 3.0 GHz, three super-cores with Arm Cortex-A78 at 2.6GHz and four efficiency cores with Arm Cortex-A55 at 2GHz.

The 3GHz ultra-core processor promises immediate response and power-efficiency which is 22 per cent and 25 per cent faster, respectively, vis-a-vis the previous generation.

We noticed that the device is ideal for gaming as it could handle most mid-to-heavy games compared to other phones in this segment.

The phone did not lag while multitasking. The face unlocks and the in-display fingerprint sensor worked fine too.

POCO F3 GT features a 5065mAh battery. The 67W fast charger takes the F3 GT from 0 to 50 per cent battery quite quickly. For security, POCO F3 GT has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

POCO F3 GT is embedded with Aerospace grade vapour chamber cooling, which has eight-layered graphite sheets for faster heat dissipation to keep the temperature 2 degree Celsius less compared to phones without this system.

Conclusion: Overall, the smartphone looks classy with a beautiful design and tough specifications and is going to impress a lot of Android users in India.

The pricing of the device is increasing each week for the coming two weeks as part of a ‘Mad Reverse Pricing’ offer that started July 26. So it would be better to go for it fast if you wish to own and flaunt the device.