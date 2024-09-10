Bhubaneswar: Opposition Biju Janata Dal Tuesday claimed that the multi-purpose Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh will affect the lives and livelihood of people residing in 236 villages in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The opposition party made the claim based on a report of a fact-finding team of the party comprising senior leaders led by Debi Prasad Mishra. The team recently submitted its report to BJD president Naveen Patnaik after visiting the area.

The report pointed out that people living in Kalimela and Padia blocks along with inhabitants of Motu gram panchayat in Malkangiri district will lose their houses and agricultural land in the backwaters of the project.

“As such, Malkangiri district receives more rainfall. The backwaters of Polavaram project will further worsen the situation in Malkangiri district,” Mishra said, adding they informed Patnaik, the Leader of the Opposition, about the real situation in the project area.

He said the project will affect people residing in 236 villages.

According to a statement issued by the office of the leader of opposition, Patnaik suggested that the BJD leaders strongly oppose the project at all levels, from Parliament to state assembly and also at the gram panchayat level.

“The BJD will continue its fight for the rights of tribal brothers and sisters,” Patnaik said in the statement.

The report claimed that the block headquarters town of Motu will be completely submerged because of the project.

The team that had visited the area August 8, also found that no public consultation or hearings were organised in the affected villages by the authorities implementing the project.

PTI