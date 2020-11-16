Cuttack: In a major crackdown, Cuttack Police late Sunday night arrested two criminals in connection with the sensational 2019 Jobra murder case. With the arrest of the two persons, the total numbers of arrests have increased to five in the case.

Notably, a criminal Tapan Nayak was murdered in Jobra area of Cuttack in June 2019.

The accused brothers have been identified as Haridutta Singh alias Hapun and Debidutta Singh alias Kadua. The accused duo has more than ten cases pending against their name.

DCP Prateek Singh informed, “A fight ensued between Tapan Nayak and another group, of which the two brothers were a part of, following a dispute over a fishing land at Jobra. Later, Haridutta and Debidutta along with their associates murdered Tapan with a knife. While a complaint was lodged against six persons in connection with the case, three were earlier arrested by the police”.

Tapan Nayak was a resident of Matia Mangala Sahi in Jobra area of Cuttack. As he was a criminal by profession, he had enmity with other gangs of the silver city for which Biswaranjan Mohanty alias Happy and his associates, including Hapus and Kadua stabbed Tapan with a knife in the night of June 9. He succumbed to his injuries the very next day during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH).

The two brothers- Hapun and Kadua escaped from Cuttack after committing the crime. They had returned to Cuttack just few months back. They were arrested after police received multiple complaints against them for their involvement in several extortion cases recently.

