Kolkata: Junior doctors at various hospitals in West Bengal held protest sit-ins and took out processions Saturday demanding exemplary punishment to those involved in the sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The semi-nude body of the victim was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata Friday.

Junior doctors, including interns, housestaff and postgraduate trainees held protest sit-ins and processions at state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital and Medical College, Kolkata.

Similar protests were held at hospitals in some districts, including Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital and Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

They demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the sexual assault of the woman doctor and the security of doctors at the hospitals.

The junior doctors said that emergency services at these hospitals were operational.

The SFI and DYFI, which are CPI(M)’s students’ and youth wings respectively, said they will hold road blockades across West Bengal Saturday and Sunday to protest the murder.

Meanwhile, police arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the murder, a senior officer said today.

The man was an outsider who had free access to the different departments of the hospital, he said.

“We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime,” the police officer told PTI.

Police have also questioned two intern doctors the entire Friday night in connection with their ongoing probe into the death of the doctor, he said.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty Thursday night. The body bore injury marks.

Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth.

Preliminary autopsy report confirmed sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday asserted that her government will seek death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor. Banerjee also said she has asked officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast track court.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal Saturday asserted the force will make sure the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor gets “punishment of the highest order” if the charges are proved in court.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in north Kolkata Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has confirmed sexual abuse before she was killed.

“This is a heinous crime, and the arrested person is allegedly involved based on circumstantial evidence, including accounts of the other doctors present during night-duty hours,” Goyal told a press conference here.

