Baripada: Mayurbhanj police seized a postal luggage vehicle near Palabani in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district while it was transporting 29 labourers Wednesday. Police arrested the driver on the charge of flouting lockdown norms.

The accused driver has been identified as Arun Singh, a resident of Badamba police station limit of Cuttack district. Police have registered a case against the accused under case No. 200/20.

Sources said, the 29 persons, identified as residents of Bihar, boarded different vehicles from Vishakhapatnam. As the borders were sealed due to nationwide lockdown, they chose to travel in a postal vehicle so that they go unnoticed by police.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the vehicle and seized it on the way.

Reportedly, police sent the 29 persons to a government quarantine facility at Lady Hamilton Government High School in Baripada. The administration will do a medical check-up of the rescued labourers with the arrangements of food and drinking water facility.

Similarly a group of 60 labourers from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were going to their respective homes from Betonati area of the district on feet. Police rescued them too and sent them to the temporary camp in Betonati area.

