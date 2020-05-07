Chhatrapur: Two persons, including a sarpanch, were arrested Thursday for being involved in a racket in which the accused were issuing fake birth certificates for the people of Rambha areas in Ganjam district, said Rambha police.

The accused have been identified as Sukant Das and Tapan Nayak, a former sarpanch.

Police also seized fake birth certificates and a computer hard disc from the arrested persons.

The racket came into light during a police investigation in relation to a complaint filed by a private finance company. According to the FIR, some miscreants had withdrawn money from the private finance company by issuing fake birth certificates.

During investigation police came to know that the accused were also issuing fake birth day certificates for others.

Earlier, the police had also arrested one Sanjay Nayak in this connection. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said Rambha police official.

